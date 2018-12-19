LEGALS FOR 12-19-2018

STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
On the 10th day of March 1995, WILLIE R. BRAY and SHELIA M. BRAY, (“Bray”) executed a Promissory Note (“Note”) and Deed to Secure Debt (“Deed”) for $81,780.00 payable to William J. Wade, not in his individual capacity but solely as trustee of Mid-State Trust II and Jim Walter Homes, Inc., conveying property described in Exhibit “A”, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 284, page 746, and were subsequently assigned to U. S. Bank, N. A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to First Union National Bank as Trustee, for Mid-State Trust II, (“US Bank”), by assignment dated September 19, 2018, and recorded in aforesaid Clerk’s Office.
Default has been made in the installment payments due for January 2018, and subsequent thereto. US Bank declared the entire unpaid indebtedness due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note, and the same has not been paid.
The Deed provides that when the Note secured thereby becomes due and is not paid, that said property may be sold before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, upon US Bank first giving notice of the place and terms of such sale (1) time a week for (4) weeks in the newspaper in which the sheriff’s advertisements are published, and where said property is located.
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers contained therein, the property will be sold before the Courthouse door in Appling County, Georgia, at public outcry on the first Wednesday in January 2019, between the legal hours of sale.
US Bank will convey title to the purchaser as attorney-in-fact for Bray. The money derived from the sale will be applied: first to the expenses of said sale; secondly, to the amount due on said Note; and the balance, if any, shall be paid to Bray.
TERMS:
Cash, subject to State and County ad valorem taxes or assessment and any federal tax liens of record.
Purchaser is to pay for all legal papers and revenue stamps.
This 2nd day of January 2019.
U. S. BANK, N. A., AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK AS TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE TRUST II, AS ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR WILLIE R. BRAY AND SHELIA M. BRAY
CLEARY WEST & HAWKINS LLP
1223 GEORGE C. WILSON DRIVE
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA 30909
706-860-9995
STATE BAR NO. 129754
EXHIBIT “A”
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District, Land Lot #292, Appling County, Georgia. Beginning at a point, said point of beginning being where the eastern right of way of Pine Street intersects with the northern right of way of Harry Street; thence running from said point of beginning North 12 degrees 30’ West a distance of 100’; thence running North 78 degrees 44’ 12” East a distance of 200’; thence turning and running South 12 degrees 30’ East a distance of 140’ to the Northern right of way of Harry Street; thence turning and running along and abutting Harry Street South 90 degrees 00’ West a distance of 204.75’ to the point of beginning. For a more particular description of said property, reference is made to the plat drawn by Merlin J. Tomberlin, County Surveyor, dated 04/16/79. This tract being lots #10 and #11 of Block C, Fine Crest Subdivision. A Plat of said subdivision being recorded in Plat Book 4, page 18 in the records of the Clerk of Court, Appling County, Georgia.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DOUGLAS RIZZO to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR RENASANT BANK, dated July 13, 2016, recorded July 14, 2016, in Deed Book 532, Page 310, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Six Thousand One Hundred Eighteen and 00/100 dollars ($106,118.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in January, 2019, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 324 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.605 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS “TRACT 2” ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF ENTITLED “SURVEY FOR THOMAS GREENE” PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO. 2942, DATED OCTOBER 13, 2015, REVISED JUNE 29, 2016, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 471, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM ROY D. GREENE, JR. TO CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2015, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 519, PAGES 595-596 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. GRANTOR ALSO HEREBY GRANTS, BARGAINS, AND CONVEYS TO GRANTEE ALL OF GRANTOR`S RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTERESTS IN AND TO (1) THAT CERTAIN WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT ENTERED IN TO AMONG CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, DOUGLAS RIZZO, AND THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST, WHICH WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOKS 532, PAGES 300-307 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) THAT CERTAIN DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION ENTERED IN TO AMONG THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2014, CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, AND DOUGLAS RIZZO, WHICH DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 532, PAGES 291-299 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 2648 BUCK HEAD ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DOUGLAS RIZZO, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Loss Mitigation Dept., 10500 Kincaid Dr., Suite 300, Fishers, IN 46037, Telephone Number: 1-855-690-5900.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DOUGLAS RIZZO
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FREM-18-05273-3
Ad Run Dates 12/05/2018, 12/12/2018, 12/19/2018, 12/26/2018
rubinlublin.com/property-listing
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
Because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the note and security deed and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in Deed to Secure Debt dated February 16, 2017 from Spiech Farms Georgia, LLC to Pineland Bank, filed for record on February 20, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 538, Pages 656-669 in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia conveying the after described property to secure a Note dated February 16, 2017 in the original principle amount of $489,900.00, with interest thereon as set forth therein, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse in Appling County, Georgia on January 2, 2019, the first Wednesday in January, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being situated in Land Lot No. 335 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 175.814 acres, more or less, and being designated as Tract “B” on that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon and Associates, certified by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS No. 1647, dated September 18, 2007, recorded in Platt Book 17, Page 85, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
Said premise is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Gabeler Williams; Northeast by the Southwestern right-of-way of County Road 313; East by lands of Earnest Johnson, Jr.; South by lands of B. W. Sapp; West by lands of Thad Christopher Brackin, Gabeler Williams, Norris Williams, Sr., Brenda and Glenn Dunlap, Billy Gene Howard, Adolph Howard and Ester Howard Estate.
This being a portion of the premises conveyed from Thad C. Brackin to Thad Christopher Brackin by deed dated June 1, 1989, recorded in Deed Book 241, Page 292 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
This property is more commonly known as 930 Old Surrency Road, Baxley, GA 31513 with a current Property Identification No. 0049 079A
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt and evidenced by said Note has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of grantor’s failure to comply with certain terms and conditions in said Deed to Secure Debt, including but not limited to nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and attorney fees and all expenses of said sale as provided for under the terms of the security deed and notes.
Notice has been given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney fees and foreclosure in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and Note.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is Spiech Farms Georgia, LLC and said property is more commonly known as 930 Old Surrency Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Pineland Bank can be contacted at 912-367-3658 or by writing to 72 East Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513 to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure. Stephen Rigdon at 912-705-2309 shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the original mortgage.
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, general subdivision restrictions, if any, and other restrictions, covenants and easements of record, if any and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of the sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to secure Debt; (3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank
By: Wm. Terry Turner
State Bar No. 719950
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
(912) 367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
THIS LAWFIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
12/5, 12/12, 12/19 & 12/26
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF BOBBY SHIPES
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Bobby Shipes, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 27 day of November, 2018.
Vinne Mae Shipes, Executrix
297 Howard Brannen Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # B003 020
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 341, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia and more particularly described as follows: commencing at the point on the west side of Junior High Drive or Warrick Street Extension. Said point of commencement being the point where the west side of Junior High Drive intersects the east side of a county road, said county road connects Junior High Drive with U.S. Highway No. 1. The southward property line extends westward along and abutting the north side of the county road for a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running north 5 degrees 18 minutes east a distance of 80.70 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running north 80 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds east a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin located on the west right of way of Junior High Drive; thence turning and running along and abutting the west right of way of Junior High Drive a distance of 146 feet, the point of commencement. Said land being the east portion of Lot 1 Block 8 of the Southwood Subdivision plat. Bounded, now or formerly, as follows: north by Lot 2, Block 8; east by Junior High Drive; south by a county road and west by the remaining portion of Lot 1, Block 8.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 808.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND
PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 0030 169
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 535, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.00 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract 1 on a plat prepared for Guy Saint-Vil and Vainqueur Pierre by Martin Surveying & Mapping dated October 2-3, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 356, in the Office of the Clerk of the superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said tract of land being a portion of Lot 30 conveyed to Guy Saint-Vil and Vainqueur Pierre from A. Freddie White by warranty deed dated November 6, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 423, Pages 291-282 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Also conveyed herein is a perpetual non-exclusive easement, as set forth in a deed of record in Deed Book 431, Page 537.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 809.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019. BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
12/19-1/9
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 0086 005
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 4th Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.81 acres, more or less, of original Land Lot 3 and being bound now or formerly, as follows: north and east by lands of Bill Tomberlin; south by County Road 219; west by County Road 478. Said tract of land being more particularly described as follows: commence at the intersection of the east right of way line on County Road 478 with the north right of way line of County Road 219; from said point of commencement run north 7 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds east a distance of 255.66 feet; thence turn and run south 89 degrees 06 minutes 32seconds east a distance of 311.14 feet’; thence turn and run south 07 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds west a distance of 255.66 feet; thence turn and run north 89 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds west a distance of 311.14 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land being more fully shown on a survey and plat thereof dated January 22, 1987, by Merlin J. Tomberlin
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 804.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019. BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
IN RE: ESTATE OF STELLA OAKMAN
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that Jacqueline Alderman has filed a Petition for Discharge from her office and all liability as Executor/Personal Representative of the above referenced Estate. Any objection to said Petition must be filed in the Probate Court of Appling County, Georgia on or before January 2, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER that all objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All such objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
Attorney for Estate
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of CARLTON MINCEY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 6, 2018
SHERRY M. BRITT, Executrix of
The Estate of CARLTON MINCEY, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BETTY C. LEWIS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Betty C. Lewis, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2018.
Jeffrey Lee Lewis, Co-Executor
John Campbell Lewis, Co-Executor
Estate of Betty C. Lewis
288 Fair Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on January 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
APPLICATION FOR REZONING, property owned by J. E. Holland Properties located on Beach Road, be rezoned from current Single Family Residential (R-12) Zone to a Multi-Family Residential (RM-10) Zone in voting district #6.
All those tracts or parcels of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 294 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, in the City of Baxley, being all of Lots no. 1, 2, 9 and 10 as shown and described on that certain survey and plat thereof by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, certified by Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated January 2, 2008, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 20, page 283, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
PROPERTY DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL 0035-002.
CITY OF BAXLEY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of JOHN WILTON JOHNSON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 11 day of December, 2018.
MARY ANN GRIFFIS EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JOHN WILTON JOHNSON, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Simple Things Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia Code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on December 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at Simple Things Storage located at 996 Hatch Parkway North, Baxley, GA. 31513, Unit number 06, belonging to Timothy Russell containing: unknown items.
LEGALS FOR 12-19-2018
