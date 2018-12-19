Nocturnal address

The little snap of frosty weather came tripping by a couple of weeks ago and froze the rest my flowers that we hadn’t taken inside. We stored as many as possible in the house beforehand. My son tells me that houseplants make the air healthy; if so, we are in great shape for the winter.
During the weekend when the temperatures rose again to a comfortable level, we opened up every single window in the whole house and let the fresh air flow in. The dogs checked the outside view from each window. Along with the nice breeze, quite a few sounds wafted in, too, some that I hadn’t noticed in a long time. Suddenly, the dogs were running up and down the hall barking at the train, which was whistling its merry way down the track about a mile away. It didn’t sound like a mile away. The dogs thought it was in the living room, and for a few minutes I wasn’t so sure myself. We all breathed a sigh of relief when it passed on by.
Next, I heard the wind rustling the big sycamore leaves that still cling to the tree out front. I went out, sat on the bench underneath the tree and listened. A pleasant sound indeed teased my ears as the wind ruffled my hair. The leaves that fell darted across the yard like playful puppies, tagging one, tripping over another, and falling down among their crackly peers. I wish some children were here to play with them. What child turns down an opportunity to play in fallen leaves? I could probably be enticed to rake a few piles if they were here. However, they aren’t, so . . . .
We enjoyed the sounds and smells so much that we decided to leave the windows open all Saturday night. The weather channel promised lows in the 60s and little, if any, rain. That night I lay on the bed reading when I heard a strange and eerie sound outside...
