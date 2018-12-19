MARY GRAHAM WILLIAMS

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Mary Graham Williams, age 84, who passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired seamstress and a member of Red Oak Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude “Buck” Williams and parents, Pirkle and Merle Leggett Graham.

Survivors include her five children, Glenn Williams of Baxley, Jennie Drawdy of Graham, Larry Williams of Baxley, Susan and husband Dwain Sellers of Baxley and Stacey “Buck” and wife
Cathy Williams of Baxley; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and aunt, Essie Boatright of Mershon.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Reverend Ron Ross, Reverend Denny Waters and Reverend Robbie Gill officiating.

Mrs. Williams laid in state one hour prior to funeral services.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held on Friday, December 14, 2018, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the funeral home chapel.

Active Pallbearers were Rodney Williams, Ricky Williams, Victor Williams, Lamar Deen, Stevie Smith and Scotty Turner.

Honorary pallbearers were all in attendance.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mary Graham Williams.
