Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Carl Eugene Murphy, age 67, who passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. He was a lifetime resident of Appling County, a former employee of Thompson Hardwood and a Christian by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leborn and Helen Patton Murphy, a brother, J.C. Murphy and a sister, Sharon Creamer.

Survivors include three brothers and sisters in-law, Rodney and Melba Murphy of Baxley, Larry Murphy of St. Augustine, FL, and Clayton and Ruby Murphy of Hazlehurst; one sister, Bobbie Nell Raver of St. Augustine, FL, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dennis Bryant and Reverend Carlton Rowell officiating.

Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services.

Active Pallbearers were Shawn Murphy, Kelly Murphy, Stacy Turner, Brad Turner, Chase Turner and Daniel McGauley.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Carl Eugene Murphy.
