Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Patricia Ann Spell Lewis, age 78, who passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, at the Pavilion. She was a long-time resident of Appling County, the former owner of the Oak Dale Motel and a Christian by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert E. Lewis and parents, Cecil and Lillie Williamson Spell.
Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Greg and Tanya Lewis of Baxley; two grandchildren, Jessa Lynn Lewis Smith of Acworth and Katie Ann Lewis Mann and husband Travis of Baxley; one great grandchild, Ashyr Smith; one brother, Ronnie and Sue Spell of Baxley and two sisters, Eula and Maxwell Leggett and Elizabeth Creech both of Baxley.
Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Miles Chapel Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robert Varnadore officiating.
Interment followed.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Patricia Ann Spell Lewis.
PATRICIA ANN SPELL LEWIS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)