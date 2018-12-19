Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Verna Jeanette Horne, age 70, who passed away Monday, December 10, 2018, at Hazlehurst Center. She was a longtime resident of Appling County living in Augusta for the past eleven years and a retired office manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Horne; parents, Bernice and Verna Mae Nettles Youmans and brother, Felton Youmans.
Survivors include her son Craig Horne of Stark, FL; daughter, Tena Dyal of Baxley; three grandchildren, Stephanie Dyal Combermack and husband Shaun of Augusta, Steven Dyal and wife Ashley of Fernandina, FL and Kimberly “Shae” Dyal of Baxley and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Agnes Sellers officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
