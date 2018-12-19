L. H. Harrelson, 92, passed away Thursday December 13, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Community Hospice. He was born January 28, 1926 to Lonnie and Samantha Wilds Harrelson and lived in this area all his life. He was a farmer and was an avid outdoorsman that loved to fish. He was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and preceded in death by his parents, daughter Linda H. Swailes, a brother Louie Harrelson, and a sister Willie Ruth Dees.
He is survived by his wife, Alberta A Harrelson of Reidsville, children, Opal Durrence of Reidsville, Lonnie Harrelson (Carole) of Reidsville, Jeannie Kirkland (Jerry) of Brunswick, Duane Harrelson of Reidsville, and Denise Harrelson of Reidsville, brother, Enoch Harrelson (June) of Baxley, sister, Emma Jean Collins (Gary) of Baxley, and grandchildren, Gene Day (Donna), Heath Harrelson (Rachael), Mark Durrence (Tammy), Johnny Durrence (Elaine), and Justin Kirkland (Brittany). 13 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation was held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday December 15, 2018, at Pineview Baptist Church. Funeral Services followed at 2:00 p.m. Burial was at the Pineview Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Mark Durrence, Johnny Durrence, Heath Harrelson, Justin Kirkland, Eli Lively, and Mickey McBroom.
Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, Georgia was in charge of the arrangements.
L. H. HARRELSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)