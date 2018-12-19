Baxley Police respond to fight at convenience store

Kelly Turner
in News
Wednesday, December 19. 2018
According to Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey on November 30 at approximately 7:32 p.m., officers answered a call to Enmark in reference to a fight. On arrival officers met with the store owner who told them that several people had been involved in a fight inside his business and had destroyed some items. The owner stated the offenders had left the store before the officers arrived.

Later the officers received a call that one of the people involved in the fight had arrived at the Appling HealthCare Emergency Room for medical treatment. After officers arrived and met with the person and after further investigation, Johnny Vann, 20, and J.C. Knight, 60, were charged with one count each aggravated assault. Also a 14-year-old was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with this incident.

Other incidents
On December 2 at approx. 10:50 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Highland Drive address in reference to a theft. On arrival the resident told officers that sometime during the night person(s) unknown entered her 2008 Buick Enclave and removed her pistol...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
