The Baxley News-Banner will be closed for Christmas on Tuesday, Deember 25 and Wednesday, Dec. 26. The office will reopen Thursday, Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. The deadline for the Dec. 26 issue will be Friday, Dec. 21 at 1:00 p.m.
“The staff of The News-Banner and I wish you a very merry Christmas,” said Editor and Publisher Jamie Gardner. “May it be a season of joy, peace, love and safety for you and your family.”
News-Banner to be closed for holiday
