Teachers of the Year announced

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, December 19. 2018
Comments (0)
During an Appling County Board of Education (BOE) meeting, held Dec. 10, the 2019 – 2020 Teachers of the Year were announced by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sandy Dominy. Dr. Dominy was filling in for Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland who has been out a few weeks due to a medical issue.
The Teachers of the Year include...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner