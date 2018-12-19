During an Appling County Board of Education (BOE) meeting, held Dec. 10, the 2019 – 2020 Teachers of the Year were announced by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sandy Dominy. Dr. Dominy was filling in for Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland who has been out a few weeks due to a medical issue.
The Teachers of the Year include...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Teachers of the Year announced
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)