LEGALS FOR 12-12-2018

STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF CAROL DEAN SURRENCY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Carol Dean Surrency, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 13 day of November, 2018.
James Prince Surrency, Jr.
6795 Hwy 144 NE
Baxley, Ga. 31513
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
On the 10th day of March 1995, WILLIE R. BRAY and SHELIA M. BRAY, (“Bray”) executed a Promissory Note (“Note”) and Deed to Secure Debt (“Deed”) for $81,780.00 payable to William J. Wade, not in his individual capacity but solely as trustee of Mid-State Trust II and Jim Walter Homes, Inc., conveying property described in Exhibit “A”, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 284, page 746, and were subsequently assigned to U. S. Bank, N. A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to First Union National Bank as Trustee, for Mid-State Trust II, (“US Bank”), by assignment dated September 19, 2018, and recorded in aforesaid Clerk’s Office.
Default has been made in the installment payments due for January 2018, and subsequent thereto. US Bank declared the entire unpaid indebtedness due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note, and the same has not been paid.
The Deed provides that when the Note secured thereby becomes due and is not paid, that said property may be sold before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, upon US Bank first giving notice of the place and terms of such sale (1) time a week for (4) weeks in the newspaper in which the sheriff’s advertisements are published, and where said property is located.
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers contained therein, the property will be sold before the Courthouse door in Appling County, Georgia, at public outcry on the first Wednesday in January 2019, between the legal hours of sale.
US Bank will convey title to the purchaser as attorney-in-fact for Bray. The money derived from the sale will be applied: first to the expenses of said sale; secondly, to the amount due on said Note; and the balance, if any, shall be paid to Bray.
TERMS:
Cash, subject to State and County ad valorem taxes or assessment and any federal tax liens of record.
Purchaser is to pay for all legal papers and revenue stamps.
This 2nd day of January 2019.
U. S. BANK, N. A., AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK AS TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE TRUST II, AS ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR WILLIE R. BRAY AND SHELIA M. BRAY
CLEARY WEST & HAWKINS LLP
1223 GEORGE C. WILSON DRIVE
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA 30909
706-860-9995
STATE BAR NO. 129754
EXHIBIT “A”
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District, Land Lot #292, Appling County, Georgia. Beginning at a point, said point of beginning being where the eastern right of way of Pine Street intersects with the northern right of way of Harry Street; thence running from said point of beginning North 12 degrees 30’ West a distance of 100’; thence running North 78 degrees 44’ 12” East a distance of 200’; thence turning and running South 12 degrees 30’ East a distance of 140’ to the Northern right of way of Harry Street; thence turning and running along and abutting Harry Street South 90 degrees 00’ West a distance of 204.75’ to the point of beginning. For a more particular description of said property, reference is made to the plat drawn by Merlin J. Tomberlin, County Surveyor, dated 04/16/79. This tract being lots #10 and #11 of Block C, Fine Crest Subdivision. A Plat of said subdivision being recorded in Plat Book 4, page 18 in the records of the Clerk of Court, Appling County, Georgia.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DOUGLAS RIZZO to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR RENASANT BANK, dated July 13, 2016, recorded July 14, 2016, in Deed Book 532, Page 310, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Six Thousand One Hundred Eighteen and 00/100 dollars ($106,118.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in January, 2019, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 324 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.605 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS “TRACT 2” ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF ENTITLED “SURVEY FOR THOMAS GREENE” PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO. 2942, DATED OCTOBER 13, 2015, REVISED JUNE 29, 2016, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 471, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM ROY D. GREENE, JR. TO CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2015, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 519, PAGES 595-596 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. GRANTOR ALSO HEREBY GRANTS, BARGAINS, AND CONVEYS TO GRANTEE ALL OF GRANTOR`S RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTERESTS IN AND TO (1) THAT CERTAIN WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT ENTERED IN TO AMONG CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, DOUGLAS RIZZO, AND THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST, WHICH WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOKS 532, PAGES 300-307 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) THAT CERTAIN DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION ENTERED IN TO AMONG THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2014, CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, AND DOUGLAS RIZZO, WHICH DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 532, PAGES 291-299 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 2648 BUCK HEAD ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DOUGLAS RIZZO, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Loss Mitigation Dept., 10500 Kincaid Dr., Suite 300, Fishers, IN 46037, Telephone Number: 1-855-690-5900.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DOUGLAS RIZZO
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FREM-18-05273-3
Ad Run Dates 12/05/2018, 12/12/2018, 12/19/2018, 12/26/2018
rubinlublin.com/property-listing
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
Because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the note and security deed and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in Deed to Secure Debt dated February 16, 2017 from Spiech Farms Georgia, LLC to Pineland Bank, filed for record on February 20, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 538, Pages 656-669 in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia conveying the after described property to secure a Note dated February 16, 2017 in the original principle amount of $489,900.00, with interest thereon as set forth therein, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse in Appling County, Georgia on January 2, 2019, the first Wednesday in January, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being situated in Land Lot No. 335 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 175.814 acres, more or less, and being designated as Tract “B” on that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon and Associates, certified by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS No. 1647, dated September 18, 2007, recorded in Platt Book 17, Page 85, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
Said premise is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Gabeler Williams; Northeast by the Southwestern right-of-way of County Road 313; East by lands of Earnest Johnson, Jr.; South by lands of B. W. Sapp; West by lands of Thad Christopher Brackin, Gabeler Williams, Norris Williams, Sr., Brenda and Glenn Dunlap, Billy Gene Howard, Adolph Howard and Ester Howard Estate.
This being a portion of the premises conveyed from Thad C. Brackin to Thad Christopher Brackin by deed dated June 1, 1989, recorded in Deed Book 241, Page 292 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
This property is more commonly known as 930 Old Surrency Road, Baxley, GA 31513 with a current Property Identification No. 0049 079A
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt and evidenced by said Note has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of grantor’s failure to comply with certain terms and conditions in said Deed to Secure Debt, including but not limited to nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and attorney fees and all expenses of said sale as provided for under the terms of the security deed and notes.
Notice has been given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney fees and foreclosure in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and Note.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is Spiech Farms Georgia, LLC and said property is more commonly known as 930 Old Surrency Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Pineland Bank can be contacted at 912-367-3658 or by writing to 72 East Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513 to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure. Stephen Rigdon at 912-705-2309 shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the original mortgage.
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, general subdivision restrictions, if any, and other restrictions, covenants and easements of record, if any and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of the sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to secure Debt; (3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank
By: Wm. Terry Turner
State Bar No. 719950
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
(912) 367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
THIS LAWFIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
12/5, 12/12, 12/19 & 12/26
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF BOBBY SHIPES
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Bobby Shipes, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 27 day of November, 2018.
Vinne Mae Shipes, Executrix
297 Howard Brannen Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
