One of the most interesting things to do is simply observe people; watch their behaviors and see how various situations alter attitudes that sometimes seem to take on personalities of their own. This was the case Thursday of last week when a relatively “seasoned” individual, (Ms. Tina for the sake of reference) encountered a rather challenging issue that resulted with her, quite literally, coming unglued.
An acquaintance of several years (call her Ms. Sheri) noted she rode with a friend to a restaurant about mid-day as the woman had invited her to have lunch. While the two of them were seated in the eatery, Sheri stated, it became apparent that Ms. Tina’s SUV was no longer parked where it had been left. The owner of the vehicle promptly moved from her seat and exited the restaurant to discover a tow truck driver attempting to maneuver across an adjacent parking lot.
When Ms. Tina approached the comparably younger driver of the tow truck regarding the issue as to why he was towing her car, as much information as he’d disclose was the amount she would have to pay in order to facilitate him leaving the SUV. Ms. Sheri noted her most immediate concern at that moment was retrieving personal properties that had been inadvertently left in the vehicle which included a purse and identification, money and house keys.
According to Ms. Sheri, it struck her rather odd that Ms. Tina appeared to have all but shut down given the circumstances and refused to give the tow truck operator the keys. He’d already loaded the SUV and, understandably, would only access it if provided the keys to unlock the door. Apparently, Ms. Tina thought maintaining control of the ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Why you’re going through
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)