Christmas spirit

Larry and I prefer our entertainment local and in an easy chair, for the most part. We rarely even go out to eat or to a movie, but Saturday morning found us Atlanta bound. We’d been warned.
“This is no time to go to Atlanta,” a friend told me in Walmart. “The weather’s supposed to be terrible. You might get stuck up there.”
I suppose there are worse things than getting stuck in Atlanta. I’m not sure, but I was sure we were going.
Jakey, our 14-year-old grandson was to be confirmed and baptized. Also, a concert we couldn’t resist would take place on Sunday afternoon. The youth choir at the Peachtree Presbyterian Church was performing, and we intended to be there. We didn’t find out until Thursday night that Atlanta was calling, and we had to make some arrangements before we could leave. That’s how it works when you have fur babies in the family. My regular puppy sitter was unavailable, so I had to scrounge a bit, but it all worked out. I also had to make a mad dash to Tractor Supply for Charlie food. It seems that any time we start to leave town, Charlie is always out of his EXPENSIVE food.
As we drove north, we noticed the temperature dropping. The overcast sky didn’t help a bit, but at least there was no rain—not until we got to Dublin, that is. As I pulled onto the I-16 entry ramp, rain sprinkled the windshield. In Macon, the sprinkle turned rapidly into a downpour and stayed with us the rest of the way. We had coats of course and thought we were ready for the onslaught of the wet, cold weather. As the temperature readout in the car dropped into the upper 40s, I kept wishing I’d worn my jacket rather than thrown it in the back seat. They tell me hindsight is 20/20.
We spent the early part of Saturday night on the couch near the crackling fire. Occasionally, we’d stop to add a log to the fire. Outside the rain splattered against the big windows and the wind howled through the trees’ bare limbs, but we hardly noticed the foul weather. The heat of conversation and company warmed us as much as...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Christmas spirit
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)