Robert Brooks Mayers (Bobby) was born in Hazlehurst, on July 19, 1944, to Earl Curtis Mayers and Irene Estelle Mayers of Baxley. He graduated from Appling County High School in 1962 where he served as President of the senior class. He earned a BBA from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro and an MBA from Georgia State University, Atlanta, 1968. There he was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma, a national business honor society.
He began his career at First National Bank of Atlanta in 1968, as a money management sales specialist. He was later promoted to Senior Vice President where he continued to serve as First Atlanta’s money market division. After a merger with Wachovia Bank, he eventually retired in 1997 from Wachovia Bank as Senior Vice President and Group Executive.
He was a member of the Roswell United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board. During that time, he played a major role in funding for a new sanctuary. His home church was Zoar United Methodist Church in Baxley, where he had attended throughout his lifetime. It was beloved as it represented “family” to him.
In 2013, he moved to St. Simons Island, where he resided until 2017. There he was active in several local organizations where he very much enjoyed retirement life with the beach, fishing, golf, and devoted friends. He mostly enjoyed relaxing on his back patio where he could look across the street at a beautiful Episcopal Church’s lovely garden with an eroded crucifix. He played a major role in replacing it with a sculpted wooden one of which he was most proud.
He relocated to Roswell, to be near his family. He spent many happy hours with old friends, fishing and other activities with his grandson.
He is survived by his wife Roslyn, of Milton, his daughter Catherine, of Milton and his beloved grandson Cameron Brooks Brown, of Milton.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Zoar United Methodist Church, 9091 Zoar Road, Baxley, GA. 31513, with Rev. Tommy Lewis, Rev. Danita Knowles and a eulogy by Jamey Propost. Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
The Cross bearer was Cameron Brooks Brown and the pallbearers were Colby Mayers, Cameron Mayers, Edsel Mayers, Sloan Lott, Jason Lott, Robert Cain and Joel Montes.
Musical selections were rendered by Jeff Lewis, Roger and SongJa Cain and the congregation.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Zoar Cemetery Fund (c/o Rita Boyette 2915 Nail Rd. Baxley, GA. 31513) or The Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
