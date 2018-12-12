WANDA JOYCE CARVER FOSKEY

Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Wanda Joyce Carver Foskey, age 66, of Baxley, died Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Ms. Foskey was born September 29, 1952, in Coffee County to Charles Alton Carver and the late Gloris Irene Fowler Carver. She was a member of Big Oaks Church of God and was retired from Hazlehurst Mills. In addition to her mother, Ms. Foskey was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Scott Anderson.

Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Sandee and John Oxendine and Wendy and Casey Hutcheson all of Baxley; father, Alton (Brenda) Carver of West Green; sister, Shirley (David) Jump of West Green; brother, Donnie (Tammy) Carver of West Green; daughter in law, Julie White Anderson of Douglas. A granddaughter, Leah Hutcheson and three grandsons, Caleb Oxendine, Michael Oxendine and Isaac Oxendine and three step grandchildren also survive.

A memorial service was held Sunday, December 9, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at Big Oaks Church of God with Rev. Mark Grimes and Rev. Craig Jump officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Big Oaks Church of God Sanctuary Sunday school class.

Musical selections were rendered by Big Oaks Church of God Choir, Wayne and Becky Crummey and Joe Davenport.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

