Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Gene Erdman, age 77, who passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018. He was a native of Berwick, PA living in Appling County for the past 30 years. Mr. Erdman was a retired electrician, worked 10 years at Baxley Walmart and attended Hopewell United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Gray Erdman; son, Gene Lynn Erdman; daughter, Clarinda Broyan; parents, Arthur and Margaret Klock Erdman and brother, Robert Erdman.
Survivors include his three sons and daughters in-law, Sloan and Christine Erdman of Yulee, FL, Loren Erdman of Jacksonville, FL and Byron and Brenda Erdman of Berwick, PA; nine grandchildren, Brittany and Sean Douglas, Alexis and Aaron Erdman-Sarver, Jeffrey Erdman, Bryce and Andrea Broyan, Brooklyn Erdman, Brandon Erdman, Brian Erdman, Michelle and Corey Milheim and Savannah Wilkes; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Erdman of Berwick, PA; two sisters, Betty Hathorne of New York and Marie Ruhmel of Berwick, PA; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bobby Gale officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral services at the funeral home.
