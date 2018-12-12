Mr. Rodney Cox was born on August 3, 1962 to the late Lerisher and Essie Mae Cox.
Sput, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed cooking and he was given the title “Chef” by his family. In addition to having excellent culinary skills, he was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed farming and landscaping. He was employed with Baxley Veneer and Cleat Mill, Tapley Construction, and McDonald’s restaurant.
On November 29, 2018 he departed this life for his Heavenly home. He was preceded in death by his parents; Wiliam and Alberta Lowery; brothers, Gerald Cox and Donnie Love.
Fond memories of Sput will be cherished by his caring children: Nathia Williams and Carl Williams, both of Valdosta; devoted sisters: Lula Cox and Norma Jean Erwin, both of Baxley, devoted brothers: Thomas Cox, Bruce Cox (Alice), of Baxley, Lersher Ellison of Willacooche, Larry Nails and Dwight Nails (Flonnie) of Baxley, loving and caring fiancé: Loretta Brewton of Glennville, loving aunts: Louise Graham and Sarah Lowery, both of Leesburg, FL: and Jacqueline Connelly of Lorton, VA; devoted uncles: Carnell Lowery (Joyce) of San Antonio, TX, George Lowery (Edna), Joe L. Lowery, and James Lowery, all of Leesburg FL; caring sister-in-law: Tammy Cox of Atlanta: devoted nieces and nephews: Trelicia “Sha”, Tangela Tristian, Bridgett S., LaDonna, Bridgett D., Cassondra, Casey, Courtney, Thomas, Orondai “Pele”, Spencer, Donnie Geno, Kevin, Mark and Paul; loving godmother: Mozella Hall of Baxley, loving godchildren: Khaliyah Jenkins, Keyana Williams, and Brandon Campbell; as a special sister Etha Carter (Billy) and Rosa Roberson of Baxley; as devoted brothers: James Merriweather of Las Vegas, NV. and Lorenza Hall of Baxley. Special neighbors: Evangelist Shirley Robinson and Selena Jones and family; special friends: Sandra Williams, Katrina Myles,Arlene Williams, Kim Tinsley, Alla Jean Williams, Hattie Mae Hood, Latoya Crosby, Lynette Holmes, Elaine Williams, Lee Otis Williams, Robert Charles Williams, Karen Coley, Lacy Jackson, staff and residence of Glenvue Health and Rehabilitation; special cousins: Lowery Nails, and Richburg families. He will also be missed by a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held Saturday December 8, 2018 11:00A.M. at First African Baptist Church with Pastor Moses Eason, Sr. presiding and giving the invocation.
Old Testament Scripture Reading by Pastor James Hayes and New Testament Scripture Reading by Prophetess Lisa Stevens. Solo by Mr. Jamie Nails.
Reflections were given by Minister Barbara Curry. Musical selections given by First African Baptist Church Choir and Gwen Ryals. Words of Comfort given by Pastor Johnny M. Blair.
Active Pallbearers: Thomas Fullmore, Oronadia Cox, Spencer Cox, Donnie Love, Lee Otis Willams, Robert Charles Williams, Marcus carter, and Tracy Sailem.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mrs. Velma Lewis, Mrs. Rebecca Ogden, Mrs Carolyn Reaves, Mrs. Ida Wooten, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver and Rutha Hall, Mrs. Patricia Carter, and Minister Zack Walton and family.
Interment was held at Mizpah Baptist Church Cemetery. Repast was held at First African Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall.
Professional Services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
Rodney Cox
