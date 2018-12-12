JUDY L. CARTER

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Comments (0)
Judy L. Carter, age 70, of Baxley, died Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.

Mrs. Carter was born June 4, 1948, in Moultrie, to the late Rev. John Miles Lewis and the late Eula Dee Weldon Lewis. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Jo White, a sister, Betty Joe Miles and brothers, Jack Lewis and Johnny Lewis.

Survivors include her husband, Ruby Carter, Jr. of Baxley; two daughters and son in law, Cindy Carter and Christy and Shane Reeves all of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Rodney and Dedra Carter of Baxley; two brothers and sisters in law, Mike and Angie Lewis of Alston and Kevin and Tammy Lewis of Baxley; brother in law, Kenneth Miles of Concord, N.C; sister in law, Valeria Lewis of Baxley. Grandchildren, Jade Hope Carter, Taylor Ashlyn Carter, Hannah Noel Reeves, Carter Noah Reeves and great grandchildren, Kaiden Tanner Odom and Karalyne Tate Disharoon.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Spring Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Chip Woodruff, Rev. Lindsey Lewis, Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.

Active Pallbearers were Carter Reeves, Kale Lewis, Jordan Lewis, Michael Hutcheson, Tristan Lewis and Greyson Lewis.

Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.

Musical selections were rendered by The Miles Family and The Apostles.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner