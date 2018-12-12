Bruce Colquitt Bowen, age 92, of Baxley, died Sunday, December 2, 2018, in the Pavilion.
Mr. Bowen was born December 4, 1925, to the late Leroy Bowen and the late Ollie Mae Miles Bowen. He attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired farmer.
Mr. Bowen was also preceded in death by his wives, Lizzie Bowen and Verma Lou Bowen; sisters, JoAnn Mincey, Bobbie Whittington and a brother, Wade Bowen.
Survivors include his daughter, Sylvia Griffin of Baxley; son, Corbett Bowen of Baxley; siblings, Colleen Davis and Catheleen (Edsel) Bullard all of Baxley, Faye Gray of Jacksonville, FL, Truman (Yvonne) Bowen and Rita Taylor all of Baxley. Four grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Quinn & Rev. Fred Anderson officiating. Interment followed in Deen Cemetery with Military Honors. Taps were rendered by Robbie Tomberlin.
Active pallbearers were Dale Lynch, Aubrey Lynch, Tim Williams, Henry Morris, Jerry Mincey and Curtis Taylor.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
