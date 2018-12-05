Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Jessie Mae Vaughn, 83, who passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018, at the Pavilion. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mrs. Vaughn was a homemaker and a member of Baxley Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Vaughn, parents, George Frank and Unity Varnadore Lewis, four brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Artis Vaughn of Baxley, four children, Miles and Gina Vaughn, George Vaughn, Brenda and David Gruber and Julie and Jimmy Carter all of Baxley, eight children and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Lamar Lee, Reverend Andrew Kersey and Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Tuesday, at the funeral home chapel.
Active pallbearers were her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers were Young at Heart and the Sanctuary Sunday school class.
The family assembled at the home of Jimmy and Julie Carter at 1486 County Farm Road.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jessie Mae Vaughn.
JESSIE MAE VAUGHN
