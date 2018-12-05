CECIL L. REESE

Mr. Cecil Lavern Reese, 87, of Castle Hayne, died Monday, November 26, 2018. He was born July 24, 1931, to Claude L. Reese and Luvincey Dukes Reese.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Naomi Reese, his brothers Aaron Reese, IL Reese, Hoyt Reese, Howell Reese and Terrell Reese.
Mr. Reese was a beloved family man who loved yard-work and traveling. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In addition to Mr. Reese’s service in the military, all of his brothers also served.
Mr. Reese is survived by his wife Betty Reese of the home, sons, Eddie Reese (Debbie) of Burgaw and Curtis Reese (Debbie) of Wilmington, daughters, Janice Stokely (Mike) of Hampstead and Vickie Wilson (Russell) of Wilmington, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, brother Earl Reese and Sister Margaret Bullard.
Visitation was held on Saturday, December 1, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service. A graveside service immediately followed at 2:00 p.m., at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.
Online condolences may be made at coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
