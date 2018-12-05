CECIL L. REESE

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Mr. Cecil Lavern Reese, 87, of Castle Hayne, died Monday, November 26, 2018. He was born July 24, 1931, to Claude L. Reese and Luvincey Dukes Reese.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Naomi Reese, his brothers Aaron Reese, IL Reese, Hoyt Reese, Howell Reese and Terrell Reese.

Mr. Reese was a beloved family man who loved yard-work and traveling. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In addition to Mr. Reese’s service in the military, all of his brothers also served.

Mr. Reese is survived by his wife Betty Reese of the home, sons, Eddie Reese (Debbie) of Burgaw and Curtis Reese (Debbie) of Wilmington, daughters, Janice Stokely (Mike) of Hampstead and Vickie Wilson (Russell) of Wilmington, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, brother Earl Reese and Sister Margaret Bullard.

Visitation was held on Saturday, December 1, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service. A graveside service immediately followed at 2:00 p.m., at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.

Online condolences may be made at coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner