Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Edwin Earl Mullis, 78, of Alma, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018, at Satilla Hospice Home in Waycross, after a short illness. He was born in Alma, on September 20, 1940, to the late Vernon Earl Mullis and Melinda “Opal” Pierce Mullis.

Mr. Mullis was retired as a Lineman from IBEW Jacksonville, Florida, a Georgia Licensed Contractor and a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church and served as a deacon for over 40 years.
 
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Peacock Mullis of Alma, Dr. Gary Edwin Mullis of Baxley, two daughters, Cathy Elaine Mullis Wills (Charles) of Ambrose and Debra Ann Mullis Tanner (Shane) of Alma, one brother, Jeff Mullis (Peggy) of Alma, two sisters, Ella Faye Mullis Smith of Miami, FL. and Patricia Ann Mullis Lucas (Sidney) of Waycross, four grandchildren, Andrew Charles Wills, Alex Ashley Wills, Allie JoLynn Tanner and Graycen Ann Tanner, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Thursday, November 29, at 2:00 p.m., at Big Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Vic Peacock, Rev. R. B. Gaskins, Rev. Edmund Thrift, Rev. David Miller and Rev. Rick Darby officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Active pallbearers were Pat Tanner, Lee Watson, Andrew Wills, Alex Wills, Houston Jarrard, Lonnie Strickland, Gene Vickers, Jerry Barber and Roger Adams.

Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Rimes, Dennie Head, Nell Head Leon Lee, Gloria Ann McKinnon, Millie Taylor, Rogery Haselden, Renotta Batten, Justine Sexton, Men and Women of Big Creek Baptist Church, the Class of 1958 and all others in attendance. 

Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. 
