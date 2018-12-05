JAMES SIMPSON MINICK JR.

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
James Simpson Minick Sr. (Jim) passed away on November 21, 2018, at 79.

Jim was born in Newberry, South Carolina, on January 20th, 1939. He served in the US Navy for four years and spent most of his career managing a number of restaurants throughout the southeastern United States, including owning and operating several Pizza Inn franchises.

James is predeceased by his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Rhonda; and his siblings, Peggy and Bobby. He is survived by one brother, Billy; two sisters, Emma (Harold) and Nancy; one son, James (Lisa); five grandchildren, Kristina Ochsenbein, Travis Dollar, James Minick, Ezekiel Chavis, and Zoa Chavis.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, November 24 at Akins Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. 

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.
