Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Mr. Carlton Mincey, 82, who passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Mr. Mincey was a 44-year retiree with Bax-Steel starting in August of 1963, retiring in May 2007, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Mincey, parents, Leroy and Erma Yawn Mincey, a granddaughter, Ashley Newsome, four brothers, Robert Mincey, Wendell Mincey, Jimmy Mincey and Richard Mincey and a sister, Wilda Stone.
Mr. Mincey is survived by his two daughters and sons in-law, Sherry and Mickey Britt and Donna and Randy Newsome both of Baxley, four grandchildren, Brian and Diana Britt, Tiffany and Benji Black, Brandy Lightsey and Miranda and Ben Hilliard, seven great grandchildren, Olivia Britt, Carson Britt, Ava Britt, Brantley Black, Bryson Mickens, Nicole Lightsey and Hayes Hilliard, two brothers and sisters in-law, Clifton and Marilyn Mincey and Winston and Peggy Mincey along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., from the Asbury United Methodist Church with the Reverend William Gardner officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Asbury United Methodist Church.
Active pallbearers were Brian Britt, Benji Black, Ben Hilliard, Ted Mincey, Eric Mincey and Trey Mincey.
Honorary pallbearers were Bax-Steel employees.
The family gathered at the home of Mr. Mincey at 2718 Asbury Church Road.
Nobles Funeral home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Carlton Mincey.
CARLTON MINCEY
