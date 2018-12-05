MARK LEON KING, JR.

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Mark Leon King, Jr., 75, of Baxley passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. King was born December 10, 1942, in Appling County to the late Mark Leon King, Sr. and the late Emma Lou Barnes King.  He was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Hazlehurst. Mr. King worked for many years with the Sheet Metal Union and was retired from Baxley Housing Authority. He loved his family and spending time outdoors, especially riding his tractor.

In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Mary O’Neal Campbell King; and wife, Mary King; one brother and five sisters.

Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Wood of Baxley, sons, Mark Leon (Shonna) King, III, Joseph Ashley King and James Andrew King all of Baxley, sisters, Rhoda Roberson, Emma Lee Stone, Eleanor Strickland and Faye Griffin all of Baxley, brother, Tommy (Sharon) King of Baxley. Twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Conger and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.

Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Mark Leon King IV, Joshua Caleb King, Dustyn King, Matthew King, Scott Brewer and Zachary Stone.

Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
 
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner