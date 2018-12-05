Mark Leon King, Jr., 75, of Baxley passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. King was born December 10, 1942, in Appling County to the late Mark Leon King, Sr. and the late Emma Lou Barnes King. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Hazlehurst. Mr. King worked for many years with the Sheet Metal Union and was retired from Baxley Housing Authority. He loved his family and spending time outdoors, especially riding his tractor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Mary O’Neal Campbell King; and wife, Mary King; one brother and five sisters.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Wood of Baxley, sons, Mark Leon (Shonna) King, III, Joseph Ashley King and James Andrew King all of Baxley, sisters, Rhoda Roberson, Emma Lee Stone, Eleanor Strickland and Faye Griffin all of Baxley, brother, Tommy (Sharon) King of Baxley. Twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Conger and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Mark Leon King IV, Joshua Caleb King, Dustyn King, Matthew King, Scott Brewer and Zachary Stone.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
