Alva Dills Crosby, 84, of Baxley, died Thursday, November 29, 2018, in the Pavilion under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mrs. Crosby was born April 28, 1934, in Bacon County to the late Jerry LaFayette Dills and the late Cleoda Deen Dills. She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Mrs. Crosby was a member of the Tar Tappers Square Dancers and was a retired seamstress. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crosby was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Jackrel Crosby and a granddaughter, Melonie Ann Crosby.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Mary Ann and Joe Scott of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Alvin and Robin Crosby, Raymond and Kathy Crosby all of Baxley, brothers and sister in law, Milton Dills of Baxley, John and Pat Dills of Nicholls, brothers in law and sisters in law, Robert and Shirley Crosby, Charles Crawford, Dorothy Carter, Emma Lee and Benny Deloach, Betty and Quinton Osteen, Willene Crosby and Wilda Ann Crosby. Five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.
Interment followed in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Raymond Crosby, Brian Crosby, Bryse Crosby, Mikel Crosby, Alex Scott, Kole Walker, Mason Scott and Brayden Walker.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Pavilion nurses at A and B Hall, Adult Sunday school class at Hopewell United Methodist Church and friends and family.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
