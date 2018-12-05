Board votes to increase SROs

By Jamie Gardner
Appling County Board of Education (BOE) members voted unanimously to start with the first stage of introducing new safety measures for the school system by increasing the number of School Resource Officers (SROs). The actual number of how many officers will be hired has not been determined at this time. This decision was made at the BOE meeting held on November 26. More information will be forthcoming on the actual number of SROs that will be hired.
Other business
Under Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland’s report, it was reported that hand held metal detectors...
