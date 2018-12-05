By Helen Burkett Prencke
The Christmas season has officially arrived in Baxley and the cast of Scrooge’s Christmas was dressed in their best costumes, ready to welcome it with a mighty “God Bless Us Everyone!” After months of practicing, three powerful performances were given at the First United Church’s Family Life Center over the weekend.
If you were unable to attend any of the shows you can still buy a DVD of the production for...
Scrooge kicks off Christmas in Baxley
