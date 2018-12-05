On Saturday, December 1, at approximately 5:00 p.m. the Appling County Sheriff’s Office was contacted concerning a missing person. Gene Byron Erdman, 77, could not be located. Some of his personal property had been discovered on hunting land off of U.S. Highway 1 South at the Appling and Bacon County line.
Members of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, Appling County Emergency Management ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Body of missing man recovered
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)