Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Ottis “Pops” Rowell, age 75, who passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Community Hospice in Vidalia. He was a longtime resident of Appling County and was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Rowell and Lilly Ruth Oliver and sister, Annette Wolfe.
Survivors include his brother-in-law, Robert Wolfe of Baxley and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Reverend Barry Teutsch, Reverend Wayne Williamson and Chad Hutchinson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
Active Pallbearers were Jerry Wayne Smith, Little Jerry Wayne Smith, Chad Hutchinson, Rudolph Thomas, John Lawrence, Ed Jarrett and Jonathan Rogers.
Honorary pallbearers will be all church members.
OTTIS “POPS” ROWELL
