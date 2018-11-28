Winifred Hallman Sellers, age 92, of Baxley died Monday, November 19, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Sellers was born September 5, 1926 in Appling County to the late Washington Hampton Hallman and the late Anna Lee Milton Hallman. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Queen Esther Sunday School Class. Mrs. Sellers was a retired Dental Hygienist and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Malcolm Sellers.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Jan and Mickey Craven of Baxley; two sons and daughters in law, Jim and Joyce Sellers of Watkinsville and Danny and Becky Sellers of Statham; a special sister in law, Cathlene Hallman of Baxley; seven grandchildren, fourteen and a half great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and special caregivers, Lucy Dart and Grace Craven.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Ferguson and Rev. Jim Snell officiating and a eulogy by Mickey Craven.
Interment will follow in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Bryant, Shane Curry, Blake Sellers, Rusty Mitchell, Jeremy Hallman and Miles Carter.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Queen Esther Sunday School Class, Anna Lee Lightsey, Mike and Sheila Rentz, Jimmy Curry, Farrell Q’Quinn and Danny Altman.
Musical selections were rendered by Samantha Carter, Michelle Houston and John Grady Branch.
Remembrances may be made to the First Baptist Church 15 North Main Street, Baxley, GA 31513 or Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church 3785 Ten Mile Road, N.E. Baxley, GA 31513.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
