Jacqueline Black James, age 80, of Baxley died Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mrs. James was born July 13, 1938 in Appling County to the late Isaac Black and the late Mildred Irene Boatright Black. She was a homemaker and a former grocery retail clerk with Miners Market. In addition to her parents, Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husbands, Russell Smith and Clint James; a son, Rusty Smith; and a brother, W. A. Black.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Ann Rollins of Alamo; son, Christopher Isaac Smith of Douglas, and sister, Katherine G. Decker of Virginia. Seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronny Saxon, Rev. Cliff Kirkland, and Rev. Ronald Rollins officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Cody Smith, Stevie Smith, Chad Clark, Ryan Doubleday, Marshall Black and Robert Decker.
Musical selections were rendered by Angel Faith Clark, Elaine Edwards, Ellen Black and Pam Williams.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
