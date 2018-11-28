Deborah Ann Brewer was born to the late Moses Rayner, Sr. and Mary Hines on August 1, 1967 in Dania, Florida.
Debra met the love of her life, Freddie Brewer Jr., when she was fifteen years old and was united in holy matrimony in 1982. They were blessed with children and grandchildren to this wonderful union.
Debra entered into eternal peace on November 9, 2018. She was preceded in death by her father Moses Rayner Sr., grandson Faladin Brewer Jr., and sister Lisa Knight.
Debra is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Freddie Brewer, Jr. of Baxley, five children, Fontianna Brewer, Shayla Thomas, Fartreze Knight, and Quintin Thomas, all of Baxley and Faladin Brewer (Latisha) of Hazlehurst, mother, Mary Hines of Baxley, two special mothers, Mildred Miller of Soperton, and Kathy Ryals (Henry Jr.) of Baxley, a special sister, Jonnie Jackson (Clifton) of Baxley, four sisters, Evonne Knight of Pompano Beach FL, Kathy Knight of Baxley, Tamoya Norwood of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Moesha Rayner of Daytona Beach, FL, three brothers, Moses Rayner Jr. (Margie) of Fort Myers, FL, Arthur Knight of Baxley, and Modarian Rayner of Daytona Beach, FL, four sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hixon of Deerfield Beach, FL, Alfredia Jenkins of Lyons, Faye Miller (Curtis) of Coral Springs, FL, and Randi Scott (David) of Tifton, three brothers-in-law, Michael Brewer of Miami, FL, Paul Jones (Germaine) of Savannah, and Ben Kevin Brewer (Lizzie) of Hazlehurst. She also leaves to cherish her memory fifteen grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services celebrating the life of Deborah Ann Brewer were held Saturday November 24, 2018 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Church.
Prayer of comfort was given by Bishop Tommy M. Williams.
Music was Presented by The Anointed Mims Singers with solos given by Shaquanna Garrett and Tammy Richburg.
The eulogy was given by Bishop Larry M. Rayner.
Active pallbearers were Derek Paulk, Anthony Fisher, Kevin Mitchell, Dro Harris, Lonnie Hodges, Jonathan Givens, Dewayne Harris and Greg Paulk.
Honorary pallbearers were Quintin Thomas, JC Knight (JR), Willie Thomas, Jonnie Lucus, Curtis Miller Jr. and Gerrard Jenkins.
Repast was held at the Parker-Harrell Building Baxley.
Interment was held at Old Field Cemetery
Professional Services Entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home
DEBORAH ANN BREWER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)