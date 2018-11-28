Early voting for the December 4 Special Runoff Election is currently ongoing at the Appling County Courthouse Annex Building from now through Friday. The elections office is located upstairs and will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If you do not early vote, you can still cast your ballot next Tuesday at your ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Early voting for Runoff ongoing
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)