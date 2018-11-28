The Appling County Recreation Department 12u Boys Football All-Stars played in the GRPA District Football Tournament in Alma on November 17 - 20. The local team won the District Tournament on Tuesday, November 20. The team will now move on and participate in the GRPA State Football Tournament. State will be...
Allstars win District headed to State
