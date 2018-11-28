By Helen Burkett Prencke
Last week we bustled through the grocery store aisles stocking up on vegetables, baked treats and of course, turkeys! While we were busy crossing things off our lists or preparing for extra places at the dinner table there were a special few people working harder than all of us to ensure many tables in Appling County would have dinner—not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day.
These tireless workers are all volunteers at the Appling County Food Bank. Led by Pastor Lester Weldon, these men and women spent most of Tuesday unloading pallets of food from Savannah’s Second Harvest Food Bank truck (including a pallet of 100 turkeys), and then repacking...
No bare tables this Thanksgiving
