When I was younger, so much younger than today, I planned never to marry, but if I did, I promised myself that I’d never have children. Never, ever, ever. I wanted my freedom—freedom from responsibility of any kind. I’d wipe no runny noses, change no diapers, and worry about no one but me. I’d be my own woman, sufficient unto myself.
As I survey my Thanksgiving table in this year of our Lord 2018, I thank you, Lord, for my husband, my sons, and a family that loves me unconditionally. Never am I forced to walk life’s paths alone, even though I once thought I wanted to. For providing me with what I needed, not what I wanted, I thank you.
In my youth I rushed away from my small home town where ancient oaks lined the streets and people knew not only my name, but my parents’ and grandparents’ names as well. These people watched for 18 years as I grew from a baby in the stroller that Daddy pushed around town every afternoon into a fiercely independent young lady. I could hardly wait to leave those peaceful, quiet streets for the big city lights and anonymity. At full speed I ran, seeking my escape.
And yet today, I thank you, Lord, for this small community that I call home, nestled here in the flatlands of South Georgia. I roamed far and followed a wildly meandering path to...
Prayer of thanksgiving
