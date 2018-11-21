Peggy Edwards Stone, 82, of Baxley died Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at her residence under the care of Community Hospice.
Mrs. Stone was born August 31, 1936, in Appling County to the late Robert Lee Edwards and the late Ola Olive Hollis Edwards. She was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Stone was employed by the Appling County Board of Education as a Paraprofessional and was a member of the Retired Teachers, O.P.E.L. Club and United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lloyd Stone, a granddaughter, Nicole Stone, three sisters, and a brother.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Randy and Faye Stone of Baxley, Terrell and Sue Stone of Alma and Roger and Debbie Stone of Baxley. Ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service was held Friday, November 16, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Danita Knowles and Rev. Stacy Stone officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Al Marsh, Josh Stone, Timothy Stone, Rodney Edwards, Bob Stone and Jason Stone. Honorary Pallbearers were members of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Community Hospice of Vidalia.
Remembrances may be made to Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund 136 Altamaha School Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513
Musical selections were rendered by Sandra Smith.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
