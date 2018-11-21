John “Dorite” Simmons, 80, of Baxley, died Thursday, November 8, 2018.
Mr. Simmons was born March 13, 1938, in Eastman, Georgia to the late Edward Montrose “Monk” Simmons and the late Anna Bell Young Simmons. He was a Pipefitter for Local Union 177 and was preceded in death by a sister, Glynn Spaulding.
Survivors include his daughters and sons in law, Cindy and Tony Smith, Windee Simmons and Rhonda and Alvin Carlson all of Hortense. Six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service was held Monday, November 12, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Pipefitters Local Union 177 of Brunswick, Anguilla Hunting Club and Everett City Hunting Club.
Remembrances may be made to the Easter Seals www.easterseals.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JOHN “DORITE” SIMMONS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)