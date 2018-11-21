Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Patrick Allen Arthur McNamara, 76, who passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, at his residence. He was a native of Trenton, NJ and retired from the Atlantic City Police Department in Atlantic City, NJ for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and playing the lottery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McNamara, daughter, Patricia McNamara, and two brothers, Thomas McNamara and John McNamara.
Survivors include two sons, Johnny Adubato of New Jersey and Joseph McNamara of Douglas; three daughters, Catherine Torres, Virginia Ramos both of New Jersey and Melinda Albritton of Baxley; 20 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and five sisters, Marie Pine, Colleen McCullough, Sharon Sullivan, Dorothy Campione and Kathaleen Page.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating. Private interment will be held by the family at a later date.Visitation was held from 12:00-2:00 p.m., prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
