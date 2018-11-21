Lucille Johnson Medders, 92, of Baxley died Monday, November 12, 2018, in the Pavilion.
Mrs. Medders was born March 3, 1926, in Appling County, to the late Clinton “Clint” Johnson and the late Mamie Aldridge Johnson. She was a member of Satilla Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Medders was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Jackson “Sonny” Medders, a sister, Leotis Johnson Muller, brothers, Floyd Johnson, Linton Johnson, Malcom Johnson and Dupree Johnson.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Johnson Miller and husband, Herbert of Jesup. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Satilla Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Crosby and Rev. Scottie Pitts officiating. Interment followed in Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Eric Mincey, Russell Griffin, Ricky Worth, Daryl Everett, Rocky Courson and Stacy Crosby. Honorary Pallbearers were the Satilla Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday school class, Satilla Baptist Church deacons and wives, Lafayette and Sherry Crosby, Gene and Betty Sparks and Dr. Errol and Denise Graham.
Remembrances may be made to Satilla Baptist Church 5525 Satilla Church Road, S.E., Baxley, Ga. 31513 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Musical selections were rendered by Taaffe Crosby, Kim Powers and the congregation.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LUCILLE JOHNSON MEDDERS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)