By Kelly Turner
Mrs. Daisy Williams, a resident at the Pavilion, recently turned 100 years old. She was born on November 7, 1918.
Daisy was born in Bibb County to the late Amy and James Blash. She had three siblings, a sister Annie Williams and two brothers, Roland and Burnis Blash, all deceased.
She lived most of her life in Alma, where she grew up picking cotton and cleaning houses. She married the late George Williams and had four children of her own, three boys who are all deceased and one girl, Johnnie Mae Reddish. Mrs. Daisy is blessed with 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Her mother was her biggest inspiration.
When asked what she enjoys most she replied, (with the help of her granddaughter), her joy of reading the Bible, spending time with her family and is a member of The First Born Church in Alma. Some advice she would like to pass on not only to her own family but also a younger generation is to always keep God first.
What can one person see in 100 years? Mrs. Daisy told me of how means of transportation was still by....
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
100 years and counting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)