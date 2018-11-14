LEGALS FOR 11-14-2018

STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY of APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from EVERLEY P. SULPH to DELTA FUNDING CORPORATION dated April 14, 1999, filed for record April 19, 1999, and recorded in Deed Book 324, Page 564, APPLING County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WELLS FARGO BANK MINNESOTA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE F/K/A NORWEST BANK MINNESOTA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR DELTA FUNDING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 1999-2 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 549, Page 752, APPLING County, Georgia Records. Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note dated April 14, 1999 in the original principal sum of SIXTY THREE THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($63,000.00), with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at APPLING County, Georgia, or at such place as has or may be lawfully designated as an alternative location, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT, TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOT 336, 2ND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 5.000 ACRES AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 1 BY THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., GA R.L.S. 2942, HAVING A DATE OF 06/11/13 AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING: PROCEED FROM AN IRON PIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF OLD SURRENCY ROAD AND NELL HEAD ROAD SOUTH 18 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 647.38 FT. TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE IF 278.2 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1063.99 FT TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 99.08 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 126.08 FT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 65 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 876.02 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 270.54 FT TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 18 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 247.56 FT BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is SANDRA T. BROWN or a tenant or tenants. Said property may more commonly be known as: 2024 OLD SURRENCY ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan is OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 1100 VIRGINIA DRIVE, FORT WASHINGTON, PA 19034; (800) 746-2936.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WELLS FARGO BANK MINNESOTA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE F/K/A NORWEST BANK MINNESOTA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR DELTA FUNDING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 1999-2
As Attorney-in-Fact for
EVERLEY P. SULPH
Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC
11675 Great Oaks Way, Suite 375
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Telephone: 770-393-4300
Fax: 770-393-4310
PH # 36522
This law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
11/7-11/28
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
E.C.T. Sex: M, Age: 1, DOB: 07/25/2016
Minor Child
Case No.: 001-17-J-095
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHT
TO: JAMES EARNEST WADE DRURY, RICHARD TURNER AND ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, AND DANIEL O’CONNER/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM
By Order for Service by Publication dated June 22, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia, to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on September 21, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependents state are likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in BAXLEY, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of September, 2018.
Linda Yeomans
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County,Georgia
10/24, 10/31, 11/7 & 11/14
NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION
RE: LEONARD CARTER ESTATE
Tax Parcel ID No. 0063 026
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 0063 026
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 399, 3rd Land District, Appling County Georgia, consisting of 31.00 acres, more or less, and being known as a portion of that property that is described in a deed of record in Deed Book 44, Page 209, Appling County, Georgia public records.
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 30th day of November, 2018.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of October, 2017, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 549, Page 875.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 30th day of November, 2018, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
James Allen Miles, Jr.
1821 MLK Jr. Ave
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
Kris Knox, P. C.
Attorney for James Allen Miles, Jr.
37 Tippins Street; Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/31-11/21
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION
OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
LYNNETTE T. RILEY,
COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
Petitioner:
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: September 17, 2018
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County at the following address: 136 Pryor Street SW, Suite C-155, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Hon. John J. Goger, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
Cathelene Robinson, Clerk MH
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
10/31-11/14
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of SHARON MORRIS ROWLAND, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Sharon Morris Rowland, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 23rd day of October, 2018.
Crystal Faye Lee, Executor
Estate of Sharon Morris Rowland
3239 Buck Head Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
Attorney for Estate
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
10/31-11/21
NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION
RE: ERBY THOMAS ESTATE
Tax Parcel ID No. D003 129
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # D003 129
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 332, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia, more particularly described as follows: Starting at the westernmost boundary of U.S. Highway 1 North where same intersects with southern boundary of what is known as Thomas Lane and from said point westerly a distance of 71 feet along southern boundary of Thomas Lane to an iron pin being the point of beginning; thence turning and running South 6 degrees 0 minutes West a distance of 67 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running West 100 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running North 6 degrees 0 minutes East along an alley 67 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running East 100 feet along the southern boundary of Thomas Lane to the point of beginning. Reference is hereby made to a plat of said land made May 27, 1967 by Allen T. Beach, Appling County Surveyor;
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 30th day of November, 2018.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of October, 2017, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 546, Page 807.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 30th day of November, 2018, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
James Allen Miles, Jr.
1821 MLK Jr. Ave
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
Kris Knox, P. C.
Attorney for James Allen Miles, Jr.
37 Tippins Street; Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/31-11/21
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the Estate of BOBBY GENE JONES, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Mrs. Everyl J. Jones
105 Cemetery Street
Surrency, GA 31563.
Notice of Sale Under Power
Georgia, Appling County
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by Wayne E. Courson and Marie Courson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation, dated December 8, 2006, and recorded in Deed Book 425, Page 395, Appling County, Georgia records, as last transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as successor Trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-HE4 by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 528, Page 548, Appling County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $130,100.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2018, to wit: December 4, 2018, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 160 of the Fourth Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 2.04 acres. More or less, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of a tract of land owned by Eugene and Ola Faye Hutto, said tract being shown and described on that certain plat of survey by David Hutto dated January 7, 1967, recorded in Appling County Plat Book 5, page 140, and form said point of commencement run due East a distance of 300 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 07 degrees 00 minutes East 300 feet to a point; thence due East 300 feet to a point; thence South 07 degrees 00 minutes West 300 feet to a point located on the northern right of way of County Road No. 264; thence due West in part along said road right of way 300 to the Point of Beginning. This property is more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain plat of survey by Allen T. Beach dated March 19, 1979, recorded in Deed Book 184, page 780, which plat is incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes, said plat being recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County Georgia.
Tax ID: 102-049
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 1857 Wade Aycock Road, Surrency, GA 31563, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Wayne E. Courson and Marie H. Courson aka Violet Marie Courson or tenant or tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Attention: Loss Mitigation Department
3217 S. Decker Lake Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah 84119
1-888-818-6032
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
U.S. Bank National Association, as successor Trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-HE4
as attorney in fact for
Wayne E. Courson and Marie Courson
Richard B. Maner, P.C.
5775 Glenridge Drive
Building D, Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30328
(404)252-6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
FC18-318
11/7-11/28
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Tiffany Williams and Joseph H. Williams to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as a nominee for Colonial Bank dated 5/19/2009 and recorded in Deed Book 459 Page 5 and modified at Deed Book 502 Page 555 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 76,498.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on December 04, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 405 in the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 3.187 acres, more or less and more particularly shown and described according to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Jr., G.R.L.S. No. 2477, said plat being recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 62, Appling County, Georgia, deed records and by reference incorporated herein for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Pursuant to Default Judgment and Final Order in Civil Action File No. 18-3-55C, filed in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, recorded in Deed Book 556, Page 555, the Security Deed recorded in Deed Book 459, Page 5, Appling County, Georgia is reformed to the extent necessary to reflect that it encumbers the interest of Tiffany Williams and that interest is declared inferior, subordinate, and encumbered by the aforementioned Security Deed and Loan Modification recorded in Deed Book 502, Page 555, Appling County, Georgia records. The aforementioned Security Deed and Loan Modification is declared a valid, enforceable, first priority interest.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 583 Harmony Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Joseph Williams and Tiffany Williams or tenant or tenants.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
Foreclosure Loss Mitigation
1661 Worthington Road
Suite 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC as agent and Attorney in Fact for Tiffany Williams and Joseph H. Williams
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-1418A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-1418A
11/7-11/28
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Torrey D. Sumner,
Plaintiff,
VS.
Roseline M. Sumner,
Defendant,
Civil Action Case Number 18-11-248C
TO: Roseline M. Sumner
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
By order for service by publication dated the 1st day of November, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November, 2018, Torrey D. Sumner filed suit against you for Divorce.
You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court, and serve upon the other party an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
WITNESS, the Honorable Stephen Scarlett, Judge of this Superior Court. This 1 day of November, 2018.
Marsha Thomas
DEPUTY CLERK, SUPERIOR COURT
APPLING COUNTY
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF
R.D.S.F., DOB: 10/09/2008 Case No.: 001-17-J-035
R.M.F., DOB: 08/27/2010 Case No.: 001-17-J-036
S.D.M.F., DOB: 05/13/2013 Case No.: 001-17-J-037
R.M.F., DOB: 03/21/2014 Case No.: 001-17-J-038
W.D.F. Jr., DOB: 08/28/2015 Case No.: 001-17-J-039
R.J.D.S., DOB: 03/03/2017 Case No.: 001-17-J-040
S.A.S., DOB: 05/30/2018 Case No.: 001-18-J-068
Minor Children
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: WESLEY L. FOUNTAIN, Sr., AND ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, AND DANIEL O’CONNOR/ATTORNEY-GUARDAIN AD LITEM
By Order for Service by Publication dated July 25, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on October 29, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependents state are likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 12th day of DECEMBER, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in BAXLEY, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 6 day of November, 2018.
Linda Yeomans (Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
11/14-12/5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DALE RAY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DALE RAY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Persephone R. Rentz,
Executrix of the
Estate of Dale Ray
8357 Red Oak Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Kris Knox, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Dale Ray
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
11/14-12/5
