King Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Service announces the death of Ms. Cathy Newkirk, age 60, of Hazlehurst, who passed away on October 29, 2018.
Cathy, the daughter of the late Tommy G. Newkirk, Sr. and Nellie Mae Conaway, was born on April 20, 1958, in Hazlehurst. She attended the public schools of Appling County.
She furthered her education by attending Savannah State University. Cathy was an active member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for many years under the leadership of the late Bishop Lucious Rogers. During her membership at Macedonia, she faithfully served as the Youth Director. Cathy had a very caring and generous spirit. Her friends and family will miss her.
Cathy quietly departed this life on October 29, 2018, at the Hazlehurst Court Care and Rehabilitation. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Newkirk, Sr.; Brothers, Alvin L. Conaway, Tommy Newkirk, Jr., nephews; Antonio Conaway, Torielle Conaway, and great-nephew; Xavier Conaway.
Cathy leaves to cherish her memories, her three children: Kenric Newkirk, Sr., (Erica) of Baxley; Alicia Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Ronald Johnson, Jr., of Baxley; mother; Nellie Mae Conaway (Yarp, Sr.) of Baxley; two sisters; Janice Phillips and Teresa Byrd (Kenny) both of Baxley; four brothers; Yarp Conaway, Jr. (Carrie), Mitchell Conaway (Felicia), Marvin Conaway and Romanski Conaway (Teshia), all of Baxley, three special grandchildren who she raised; Destiny Gillis, Keshawn Johnson and Ke’Von Johnson, nine grandchildren; Trey Newkirk, Steven Newkirk, Derrix Henry, LaKendra King, Tykira Russell, Chyna McCrae, Taliyah Russell, Kenric Newkirk, Jr., and Kenyotta Newkirk, four great-granchildren; Auhbrey Newkirk, Brayden Newkirk, Trey Newkirk, Jr., and Khiren Henry, special friend; Ronald Kenneth Johnson, Sr. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with Minister Tony Reynolds officiating and Minister Betrice Allen presiding. Minister Betrice Allen, Elder Yarp Conaway, Jr. and Mr. Karl Rogers led prayer and scripture readings. Mr. Yarp Conaway, III, Elizabeth Baptist Church Choir and Mr. Keith Hill, Jr rendered musical selections. Reflections of love were given by family and friends while words of comfort were administered by Minister Tony Reynolds.
Active Pallbearers were Trey Newkirk, Derrix Henry, Steven Newkirk, Kenric Newkirk, Jr., Keshawn Johnson, Ke’Von Johnson and Kenneth Byrd.
Interment was at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church cemetery and repast was held in the church fellowship hall.
Profesional services were entrusted to King Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Service. www.kingbrothersfh.com.
