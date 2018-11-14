Tonya Jean Willoughby, age 55, of Baxley, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at her residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.
Ms. Willoughby was born November 8, 1962 in Alma, Georgia to the late Zula Beecher Branch and William Bill Branch of Baxley. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church. Ms. Willoughby earned an Associate of Science Degree in Medical Technology and was a past employee of Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup and Appling General Hospital in Baxley. She was also a past member of The American Cancer Society and licensed by Health Education Welfare. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wilton Willoughby, her mother, Zula Beecher Branch, and her stepmother, Jo Branch.
Survivors include her daughters and son in law, Anastasia McLain and Craig Stone of Baxley and Megan and D. J. Kimberly of Surrency; father, William Bill Branch of Baxley; sisters and brothers in Law, Della Kay and Frank Smith of Baxley, Kathy Glisson of Orange Beach, Alabama, Gayle and Jerry Baxley of Baxley; brothers and sisters in law, Danny and Lanita Branch of Baxley and George and Dedi Carter of Baxley. Five grandchildren, Lexi and Koby McLain, Chesney, Kristian and Jakub Kimberly also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan Gill, Rev. Rick Brown, Rev. Tommy Daniels, and Rev. Robert Wigley officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Will Smith, Adam Smith, Jonathan Mann, John Ramsey, Jonathan Williams and Jerry Baxley. Honorary pallbearers were the past and present staff of Wayne Memorial Hospital Lab Department, Marsha Jones, Laura Ballou, Dawn Shipp, Jeanne Spell, Karron Carter, all Mountaineers, and Staff of South Georgia Hospice of Jesup.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church Building Fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles, Spring Branch Baptist Church Choir and Lorene Purcell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)