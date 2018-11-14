Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for George Cecil Page, age 77, who passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia. He was a native of Appling County living in Girard for 20 years returning to Appling County in 1996 after his retirement. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, a former member of Red Oak Baptist Church and a former Deacon and Sunday School Director at Sardis Baptist Church. Mr. Page worked as an Ironworker with Local Union 709 retiring after 30 years and worked for Williams Dairy Farm for 20 years retiring once again in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gayle Elaine Williams Page; parents, Mackie Lee and Nettie Leona Griffin Page.
Survivors include a daughter and son in-law, Angelia and Donnie Carter of Baxley; a son and daughter in-law, Dr. C. Steven and Paula Page of Grovetown; four grandchildren, Trudi Carter of Baxley and Abbi, Emma and Will Page of Grovertown; two sisters, Betty Page of Glenwood and Louise Selph of McRae; and papa to many special grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Ron Ross and Reverend John Daughtry officiating. Interment followed in the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday, November 9, 2018, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Russell Griffin, Deon Griffin, Durwin Griffin, Victor Williams, Jamie Williams and Jason Griffin. Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Sunday school class of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Ironworker’s Union Local 709, Cindy Williams, Robert and Violet Williams, staff of Community Hospice House, Bobby and Rachel Edenfield, Dale and Ann Smith, Henry Morris, Mike and Tish Smith, Julia Smith and Rodney and Christy Sellers.
