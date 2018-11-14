Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Ollie Mae White, age 84, who passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her residence under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. She was a native of Plant City, FL living in Baxley the past twenty years; a retired CNA and a Baptist by faith.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Clara Mae Sloan; son, Kenneth Mullis; daughter, Faye Zbroskewich; three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl and husband Kelly Bryant and Brenda McDaniel; son, Ralph and wife Glenda Mullis; grandson, Dusty and wife Kaitlyn McDaniel; brother, Walter Sloan; sister, Pat Sloan; eighteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Ollie Mae White.
