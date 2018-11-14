Euletha “Shrimp” Yawn Moody, age 98, of Baxley died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at her residence in the presence of her loving family.
Mrs. Moody was born July 3, 1920, in Bacon County to the late Simon Wesley Yawn and the late Elvie Cowart Yawn. In 1940 she married Miles Moody and moved to Appling County, where she lived the rest of her life. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Queen Esther Sunday school Class. Mrs. Moody was a founding member of the Canasta Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Miles Moody, son Wallace M. Moody, a grandson Stanley Miles Moody and a stepdaughter, Betty Jo Moody Floyd.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra (Bruce) Butler and Wanda (Billy) Hallman all of Baxley; son, Stanley (Verlene) Moody of Baxley; sisters, Orie Johnson of Brunswick and Peggy Altman of Hazlehurst; daughter in law, Pat Dubberly of Jesup. Grandchildren, Tim Butler, Dr. Jeff Butler, Jason Moody, Julie Bridger, Jeni Moody, Rex Hallman, Wallace Floyd and great grandchildren, Sydney Butler, Bailee Butler, Brooke Butler, Thomas Moody, Trystan Moody, Chad Hallman, Tucker Stone and Miles Mosley.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Ferguson and Rev. Darrell Quinn officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Tim Butler, Dr. Jeff Butler, Jason Moody, Ronald Johnson, Mike Miles, Scotty Britt and Glynn Smith. Honorary Pallbearers were Queen Esther Sunday school Class of First Baptist Church, Denise Bryant, Ann Perez, Chandra Jones and Georgia Hospice Care.
Musical selections were rendered by Gene Willis and Gail Carter.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
