Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of John Wilton “Humbo” Johnson, age 82, who passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at his residence under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Johnson served in the United States Army receiving the Good Conduct Medal and Awards of Athletics in both football and baseball. He was a former employee of Filtered Rozin Plant (FRP) and AKZO Chemical and a member of First Baptist Church of Baxley. He was an active and faithful member of the Appling Country Club and a member of the Appling Touchdown Club. Mr. Johnson had a passion for golf and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Lousie Matthews Johnson; parents, John Wesley and Atha Bell Vaughn Johnson; three brothers, James Carlton Allen, Charles “Runt” Johnson and Russell “Preacher” Johnson and two sisters, Pasty Aspinwall and Marsha Ann Johnson.
Survivors include his two daughters and a son in-law, Deedra and David Hooper and Delynn Johnson both of Baxley; two step daughters, Pam Massey and Sandra Kay Hall both of Baxley; one sister and brother in-law, Mary Ann and Franklin Griffis of Odum; one brother and sister in-law, Jack and Linda Johnson of Thomasville, GA; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a brother in-law, James “Buddy” Aspinwall.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Atris Carswell, Ezra Varnadore and Jeffery Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Heith Ashmore, Cole Bowery, Cam Bowery, John Hall, Hunter Boatwright and Stanley Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Ed and Frances Johnson, Mark Melton, Eddie Mae Vaughn, George and Betty Newton, Bobby Johnson, Ezra and Marie Varnadore, Spanish Oaks Hospice, Dr. Jason Laney, Lisa Pearce and Vera Peacock.
The family congregated at Mr. Johnson’s residence at 2284 Ben Carter Road.
