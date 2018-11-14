Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Debra Beasley Johnson, age 61, who passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired Baxley mail carrier. She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she served as organist, a member of the United Methodist Women and the Adult Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Holt Beasley and mother in-law, Josie Moody.
Survivors include her husband, Joey Johnson of Baxley; three children, Jessica Pearce and husband Joe of Surrency, Jill Steedley and husband Steve of Baxley and Dustin Johnson of Baxley; four grandchildren, Taylor Johnson, Ali Johnson, Halie Pearce and Lexie Steedley all of Baxley; mother, Jeanette Mincey Beasley of Baxley; four brothers, Garrette Beasley, Clay Beasley and wife Lisa, Guy Beasley and wife Millette and Scott Beasley all of Baxley and one bother in-law, Danny Johnson and wife Nancy of Surrency.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Reverend Bill Gardner officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
Active Pallbearers were Brandon Beasley, John Beasley, Dereck Johnson, Grant Beasley, Gary Yawn and Craig Beasley. Honorary pallbearers were the Baxley Postal Employees and Comfort Care Hospice.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Debra Beasley Johnson.
DEBRA BEASLEY JOHNSON
